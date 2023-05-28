Kenya’s former president Uhuru Kenyatta says dialogue with those in opposition is not a sign of weakness but a needed tool for engendering a trajectory for moving forward.

The former president, delivering a Presidential Inauguration Lecture tasked the incoming government to take stock of the future it wants for Nigeria.

The International Conference Centre comes alive with 2023 Presidential Inauguration Lecture.

Leading the pack of dignitaries is President Muhammadu Buhari.

KENYA’S former president Uhuru Kenyatta mounts the rostrum to deliver the Inaugural lecture.

He begins by lamenting that despite years independence from colonialism, African countries are yet to take their place among the comity of developed countries.

Advertisement

Drawing extensively from the Kenyan experience under his leadership, Mr. Kenyatta stresses the importance of inclusive governance.

Speaking on Religious Tolerance and Inclusion, the Sultan of Sokoto stresses that one of the ways to destroy a country is to show preference for one group over the other.

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto shares a similar view but with some nuances.

For the Deputy Secretary General of the UN, the nexus between security and governance must be understood as a requirement for addressing the global challenges of insecurity.

The theme of the Presidential Inauguration Lecture resonates all through the speeches delivered.

Advertisement

Then comes the remarks by the Vice President-elect.

President Buhari brings the lecture to a close by acknowledging the challenges of government yet tasking the incoming administration on unity.

The Presidential Inauguration Lecture, according to those in attendance, sets the agenda for the incoming administration.