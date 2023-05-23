President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the incoming administration to ensure Nigerian Navy continues to receive support from the government.

the president stated this monday while presiding over the Presidential Fleet Review 2023 with the theme Fleet Readiness for National Prosperity and Commissioning Ceremony of Nigerian Navy Ships and Helicopter.

Dressed as an Admiral of the Nigerian Navy, the president says his administration saw the role the Nigerian Navy plays in the economy of any nation so made its funding a priority with acquisition of 20 capital ships, in eight years, .

Advertisement

Presidential Fleet Review is a ceremonial event where a country’s naval fleet is paraded to be reviewed by the President and Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces. The event often includes warships and delegates from other friendly Navies.