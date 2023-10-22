Residents in Lagos who use the 7Up Toll gate pedestrian bridge say the bridge is in dire need of repairs. They want the government to respond urgently to avert any danger.

Using a footbridge is supposed to be one the safest means of crossing an expressway.

But the 7up toll gate bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway is more of a death trap than a safe passage.

Advertisement

This is the current situation of the footbridge.

Those who use the bridge are scared for their lives, and for others who cannot guarantee their safety on the bridge, crossing the expressway may be just an alternative but it’s another risk they are prepared to take.

Apart from the missing railings, the steps on the bridge are worn out, and one can slip off the stairs.

Advertisement

The situation is worse at night, especially during rush hour.

At night, the bridge is pitch dark with no security personnel on sight to guarantee the safety of pedestrians.

Residents say this is one of the worst pedestrian bridges in Lagos. They are asking for urgent intervention to avert possible cases of death.

Advertisement