Lagos State government has assured residents and motorists it would commence immediate repair of the damaged bridge at Alapere/Estate area.

The pedestrian bridge was knocked down by a truck on Thursday night.

Residents of Alapere can now heave a momentary sigh of relief with the creation of an alternative pedestrian pathway, the installation of speed breakers, and zebra crossing markings.

A section of the pedestrian bridge at the Alapere Estate, Ketu area of Lagos, was destroyed on Thursday night following a collision involving a truck.

The ascent to the bridge inward Lagos has already been cordoned off, more personnel would be deployed to stop the traffic intermittently and allow pedestrians to pass.

As at the time of filing this report, traffic and emergency personnel were present to facilitate smooth movement but there was no standby ambulance in sight IN CASE OF emergency.