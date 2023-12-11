Barcelona manager Xavi wants the club to sign Tottenham’s Giovani Lo Celso in the January transfer window.

The need for a player of Lo Celso’s profile has been heightened by an injury to Gavi.

The request is actually considered a test of how much support Xavi has among the Barca hierarchy.

Xavi identified Lo Celso as a top target in the summer but both the player and Tottenham were keen for him to stay.

He has been impressive lately for Spurs following injuries to several players, scoring twice, especially against Man City.

Lo Celso will have 18 months left on his Tottenham contract in January.