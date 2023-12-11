Non voluntary blood donors are being celebrated for their sacrifice in providing the gift of freely saving lives.

At the second national blood donor meeting set aside to celebrate indigenous blood donors in Nigeria, experts believe that Nigeria’s blood shortage challenge can be reduced by having more blood donors in the national pool of donors, this will be done through improving regulatory frameworks.

Izega micheal has been donating blood for more than a decade.

He says his donation started out of a family emergency need and he hasn’t stopped since then and so far has donated seventy six times.

Nigeria has a blood shortage of about 1.5m units of blood as it can only account for 25 percent (500,000) out of the 2m units of blood needed each year.

Experts are here at this event to mark the national blood donor day, and appeal that blood donors in the pool can help to reduce this burden and save more lives.

The national blood service commission is now set to ensure that this happens by increasing regulations through the commencement of the registration of all hospital blood banks across the country.

Over the years, very little has changed in terms of the supply shortage facing the nation’s over 200 million population.

Safe, effective and quality-assured blood and its products can contribute to saving millions of lives each year as it supports complex medical and surgical procedures.

It is also addressing maternal health and child mortality, improve care for patients suffering from life threatening inherited disorders like haemophilia, sickle cell anemia and acquired conditions like cancer and traumatic hemorrhage.