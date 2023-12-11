Nigerian International and SS Napoli of Italy Striker, Victor Oshimen, has been voted the African Footballer of the year in the Male category for the year 2023.

Victor Oshimen got the award after a Scintillating 2022-2023 Serie A Season with his club Napoli Scoring 33 Goals emerging as the highest goals Scorer or Capocanierre in Italy.

The League win by Napoli came after 33 Years of their last win with the Argentine Legend and Maestro, Diego Armando Maradona, who the Napoli Stadium in Naples is named after for his contribution to the club.

Oshimen’s emergence as the African Footballer of the year is coming 24 years after a Nigerian last won the gong as the best African Footballer of the year in 1999.

The Last Nigerian to have won the award was then Arsenal Striker, Kanu Nwankwo, whose form in the period leading to the Ghana/Nigeria Nations’ Cup in the year 2000 following an Hattrick in a match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge to win 3-2.

Barcelona Striker, Asisat Oshoala, was also voted the African Footballer of the year in the Female category as the best African Female footballer for 2023.

She has been by far the most successful African Female Footballer in the year despite some injuries setback.