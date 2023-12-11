No fewer than 150 young entrepreneurs from different communities in Ado Odo Ota area of Ogun State have benefitted from Shell Nigeria Gas multi-million Naira capacity development and empowerment programme tagged, “Shell Energy Enterprise Development Programme 2023”.

Traditional rulers, community leaders, and participants commended the organization for the gesture.

For Shell Nigeria Gas, It will continue to embark on programmes and projects that have sustainable impact on the lives of members of the communities and the Nigerian economy.

This was made known by the Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Gas who was represented by the SNG Asset Manager in charge of the West, at the closing ceremony of the 2023 edition of Shell Enterprise Development Programme, held in Ota, Ogun State.

He said the organization will continue to make a positive impact in the lives of the Nigerian youth through training and skills development, which will have positive impacts on the economy.

The Olota of Ota and the leader of the traditional rulers in the area and the representative of the Deputy Governor commended the Shell Nigeria Gas for the programme.

They say the programme will provide job opportunities, reduce poverty in the society, and assist in reducing the level of crime in the society.

Beneficiaries say Shall Nigeria Gas has turned their lives around through the training and the support of the start-up kits.

The beneficiaries who were selected from different communities received training in 13 different vocations and were supported with their working tools.