A Northern group known as Gwoza Elites Forum is calling for increased educational support for internally displaced children in Edo state.

The group’s intention was made known during their visit to the camp in Edo state to celebrate some of the internally displaced persons over their academic performances.

Their voices ringing out in gratitude to the Almighty, to celebrate the exceptional ones among them, the ones who against all odds emerged as first class graduates from the Edo state University.

This is the Home for the Needy Foundation, Uhogua Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Here, more than 3,000 people who were displaced by Boko Haram, mostly from Gwoza Local Government Area of the Borno State are currently living in this camp.

Displaced from Gwoza, but in Edo state to seek shelter, food, education and a life away from the bombings and residues of terror.

The education crisis among the displaced has reached critical stages, with children and young adults bearing the brunt of disrupted education due lack of finance and support.

Many of these IDPs face limited access to quality education. They are calling on President Bola Tinubu’s government to establish learning centers, equipped with resources and qualified teachers who can provide essential education to children who have been forced to abandon formal schooling.

While they believe the Edo State government has made progress in the past, they also believe that a more concerted effort is needed to extend educational opportunities to all displaced individuals.

The Gwoza Elites Forum aims to foster partnerships with educational institutions, NGOs, and businesses to promote innovative educational models tailored to the specific needs of IDP students.