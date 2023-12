The Alapere overhead bridge has been destroyed by a trailer carrying a container. The accident has affected the outbound lane of the 3rd Mainland Bridge

Our correspondent who visited the scene reports that responders have been there all night, and they have been able to achieve a partial opening of the road.

The responders are making efforts to move the truck now, and the road is expected to be free soon.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes out of Lagos.