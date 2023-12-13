A former Minister of Power and Steel, Dr. Olu Ogunloye, has been declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Mr Ogunloye was the first Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), as well as the Minister of State for Defence (NAVY) and the Deputy National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Nigeria.

In a post on its official Facebook handle on Tuesday, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission said:

“The public is hereby notified that Olu Ogunloye whose picture appears above is wanted by the EFCC in an alleged case of corruption and forgery.

Mr Agunloye 75, is from Akoko North Local Government Area Ondo state. His last known address was no. 20 Solel Boneh Way, Bodija Ibadan.”

Mr Agunloye has been embroiled in a running battle and War of Words with former President Olusegun Obasanjo over the alleged forgery of documents relating to power projects in his time as Minister serving under the former President.