Imo based Journalists have underscored the need to conform with modern trends of Journalism profession in line with the global best practices.

At a maiden Imo media summit organized by the Onion Newspaper for Media practitioners in Imo State to acquaint them with reportorial skills of this modern time.

It’s the gathering of media practitioners for the maiden Imo media summit with the theme “Media practice: challenges of the 21st century”

The event is targeted at ensuring practitioners as the watch dogs of the society conform with modern strategic practices in line with global acceptable norms.

Prof. Nnamdi Obiarari and Prof Nathan Uzorma who were guest lecturers at the summit spoke on the topics”No free speech, No Democracy” and Training of media practitioners on the prospects and challenges of digital Journalism in the 21st century” spurred practitioners into the world of modern Journalism practice.

As the State is grappling with security challenges, speakers believe verifiable and balanced information before going to press will help douse tensions.