A pro- democracy group has pledged to embark on three days’ vigil on the streets of Abuja till the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is sworn in on Monday.

The group known as the Natives also noted that it would not tolerate a parallel government or any act that could lead to chaos ahead of the inauguration on Monday.

The leader of the group, Smart Edwards, stated this while addressing journalists in Abuja during a Unity Walk to the Court of Appeal.

He pointed out that the sacrifice became necessary to frustrate plans by those he described as unscrupulous elements who are bent on forming a parallel government.

He said those aggrieved as a result of the general election should allow the court to make pronouncements.