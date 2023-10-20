The Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has approved the disbursement of 3.1 Billion Naira for the settlement of gratuities for retirees and provision of death benefits to the families of deceased individuals.

This will be made through both the Kaduna government’s Defined Benefit Scheme and the Contributory Pension Scheme.

The Governor said the decision was in line with his administration’s commitment to alleviating the challenges faced by the elderly, who constitute a particularly vulnerable segment of the state’s population.

Governor Uba Sani also assured that the State Pension Bureau will imminently release the comprehensive list and particulars of beneficiaries.