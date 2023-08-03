Enugu state Governor Peter Mbah has Inaugurated a seven-man committee on Verification and Payment of Outstanding Pension and gratuity to State retirees.

The Governor said the task before them is to cushion the effects of subsidy removal and raise the purchasing power of the vulnerable citizens of the Enugu State.

The committee that is chaired by Secretary to the state government Prof. Chidiebere ONYIA , is saddled with the task to ensure the state government’s policy will provide both immediate and long time measures to address the impact of the removal of fuel subsidy.

It is recalled that the state government, earlier in the week, inaugurated a palliative committee that will be responsible for the storage and distribution of palliatives to ameliorate the impact of subsidy removal to the vulnerable members of the society.