Canada announces ban on single-use plastics in ‘historic step’

The Canadian government has announced that it will ban the manufacture and importation of a variety of “dangerous” single-use plastics, with numerous new restrictions taking effect in December.

The government stated in a release that, with few exceptions, the new regulations will apply to checkout bags, cutlery, food-service products made of plastic that is challenging to recycle, ring carriers, stir sticks, and straws.

When it comes to combating plastic pollution, our administration is fully committed.

Environment minister Steven Guilbeault said on Monday, “That’s why we’re announcing today that our government is delivering on its commitment to ban dangerous single-use plastics.

“This is a historic step towards beating plastic pollution and keeping our communities, lands and oceans clean.

“The sale of such items will be prohibited starting in December 2023, a buffer period meant to give businesses time to adjust to the changes and wind down their existing supplies.

“The government will also ban the export of six plastics by the end of 2025”.