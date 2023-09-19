The Oyo state Council of Obas has called for peace and calm in the country in response to the recent outcry stemming from the humiliation of traditional rulers by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

They made this appeal through a press statement signed by the Deputy Chairman of the council, the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, Oba Francis Alao.

In the statement, the monarchs acknowledged the anger and diverse reactions sparked by the incident among concerned sons and daughters of Yoruba land and emphasized that their silence should not be interpreted as an act of cowardice.

They further clarified that this incident constitutes an internal matter that will undergo thorough review during the upcoming meeting of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs.

They further reiterated their unwavering support for the leadership of President Bola Tinubu and Governor Seyi Makinde, emphasizing that they have no regrets regarding their endorsement during the previous elections.