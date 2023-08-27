The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has alerted the National Emergency Management Agency to the Opening of the Floodgates at the Lagdo Dam in Northern Cameroon with the attendant effect on Communities in Nigeria.

The Lagdo Dam which is situated on the Benue River in Cameroon when opened will adversely affect communities in States such as Adamawa, Benue, Yobe, Taraba and Others along the length of the River.

The Ministry which made the disclosure in a Memo to the National Emergency Management Agency from its East and Central African division said the Cameroonian authorities have issued a Note Verbale through its High Commission in Nigeria.

The Ministry urged the National Emergency Management Agency and Other relevant government agencies to take proactive measures to mitigate the effect of the opening of the floodgates which is expected to lead to flooding in both Cameroon and Nigeria.

The opening of the floodgates is coming at a time when communities across the area of the Benue River in Nigeria are still reeling from the effect of the 2022 flooding.