The Nigeria New People’s Party has described the news of the purported suspension of the Founder and Chairman, Board of Trustees of the party, Boniface Okechukwu Aniebonam and the National Publicity Secretary Dr Agbo Major as a huge comic show expected only from Nollywood or Holywood.

The party disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr Agbo Major

Dr Agbo Major added that while an elaborate meeting of the Board is fixed for Monday 28th August 2023 in Lagos to take crucial decisions on the illegalities perpetrated by the power crazy NWC, I urge media men to treat the purported suspension of the Founder and Co-Founder not even like a pinch of salt.

The party says powers of the BOT of NNPP as clearly spelt out in our constitution vest enormous authority to call to order any officer of the party who acts in variance with the constitution.

He alleged that the long drawn dagger that has brought the party down to this level is traceable to the vicious attempts been made by the erstwhile presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to hijack the party and whose interest does not seem to be in agreement with the Founder’s insistence that the rule of law and constitutional order be maintained in all decisions.

Dr Agbo however said the Board would react fully after the meeting in Lagos on Monday.