The faction of the New Nigeria Peoples Party loyal to former presidential candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso, has been granted an interim order of injunction on the purported suspension of Rabiu Kwankwaso as a member of the applicant.

The order also restrains the Independent National Electoral Commission from recognizing the purported suspension pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

At a news briefing in Abuja, some NWC members alluded that the successes recorded so far by the Party, was due to it’s presidential candidate.

On 29th August, the NNPP Board of Trustees (BoT) suspended it’s presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso for alleged anti-party conduct.

The BoT also suspended the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and appointed Agbo Major as acting national chairman.

However, a faction in the party loyal to Rabiu Kwankwaso, converged at the party’s national headquarters and reversed the suspension.

The back and forth has destabilised the party, so much so that the faction obtained an interim order from the court to stop the actions of the BOT Chairman.

The differences in opinions and principles has constantly precipitated divisions that is pushing the party in the direction of a serious implosion.

