The Rivers State Police Command has paraded eight police officers who were arrested for physical assault and extortion of members of the public.

Amongst them is a team of police officers seen in a viral video of an

altercation with a woman and others in Port Harcourt.

What was meant to be a routine stop and search by men of the police anti-cultism unit became a violent confrontation between occupants of this vehicle and the officers along Ada-George road.

The public outcry caused by this video recording prompted police

authorities to identify and arrest the officers involved.

The Commissioner of Police said all acts of unprofessional conduct

against civilians or crime carried out by police officers will not be

tolerated under his watch.

While the police condemn the incident, this recording alone may not

guarantee disciplinary action against the police officers involved.

The police are asking the victims to come forward and give their own

account of what transpired.

This other group of police officers serving in Zone 16 Bayelsa State was arrested for allegedly accosting some young men in Rivers State, then drove to Delta State and extorted about 6.5 million naira from them at gunpoint.

According to the commissioner, the police are responding to the trend of officers traveling outside their states of posting or deployment to commit criminal offenses.

