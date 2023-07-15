The Zamfara state chapter of the All Progressives Congress APC has accused the Zamfara police command and the state Government of snatching the official Vehicle of its chairman, Tukur Danfulani from his driver in Gusau, the state Capital.The black Hilux Vehicle with number GUS 51 AH, according to the APC, was forcefully seized by some police alledgedly attached to the Government without any warrant. The party alleged that the driver was also detained for several hours without questioning.

The party in a press statement signed by its spokesperson, Yusuf Idris totally condemned the incident and demand immediate return of the Vehicle and a written apology from the parties involved.

” The sad incident occurred in Gusau, when the police who have been secretly trailing the driver descended on the vehicle with the intention of taking it away when the driver raised an alarm on the police who were later discovered to be attached to the government house” the statement read.

“They explained that they were asked by the Commissioner of Police in the state to recover the vehicle and take it to the Police Command Headquarters, only for them to divert to the government house after forcing the driver to change the route” Yusuf added.

“After collecting the vehicle, the police also detained the driver for hours at the government house without any explanation up to when they released him”

Mr. Yusuf however said the APC believe the move is another means by both the police and the state government to threaten their members and its chairman.

The main opposition party in Zamfara insists the act is unacceptable and will never accept any attempt to harass or intimidate its members.

Yusuf Idris however said the life of the Zamfara APC Chairman, Tukur Danfulani and that of his family is under threat, while calling on relevant authorities to keep watch

“With this development, we want to inform security agencies that the Zamfara APC Chairman’s life is in danger since they are trailing his movements and that of his family, so if anything should happen to him or any of his family members, the Zamfara state Government and any other agency that collude will be held responsible” The APC Said.

Responding to the allegations, police spokesperson in the state, ASP Yazid Abubakar says he is not aware of the incident, but assures that the Command will investigate and trace the officers that participated in the exercise.