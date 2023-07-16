President Bola Tinubu has joined other AU leaders and heads of Regional Economic Community at the 5th Mid-Year Coordination meeting of the AU.

The President Arrived Nairobi on Saturday to participate in this meeting where he will present a report on the status of regional integration in ECOWAS, highlight actions carried out during the period under review by ECOWAS institutions, member-states, the private sector, and other stakeholders to deepen integration through trade, free movement of persons, investment promotion, infrastructure development, peace, security and stability.