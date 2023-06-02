Taraba State Governor, Kefas Agbu has directed the office of the state accountant general to offset outstanding May salary of civil servants before end of Monday 5th 2023.

Speaking at the swearing in ceremony of Secretary to the state government (SSG) Timothy Gibon Katap at Government House Jalingo, the Governor said he received series of complaints by the civil servants after taking oath of office last Monday over pending salaries.

He reaffirmed his commitment to take the state to the next level of development as promised during his campaign.

The governor however charged the new SSG to leave above board, stating that the position of the SSG was so key in every government.

In his remarks the new Secretary to the Government of the State Gibon Kataps, said he is not going to take the trust bestowed on him for granted.

The SSG said he is aware that the tasks ahead is enormous and gave assurance of hard work to develop the administration frame work.