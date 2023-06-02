The United States government has assured the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) of more support and collaboration in different areas of its strategic operations to enhance its capabilities against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking in Nigeria.

The assurance was given by Mark Hove of the Africa and Middle East Office, Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, U.S. State Department when he led another top official of the Bureau, Craig Nixon on a courtesy visit to NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd) in Abuja.

This comes on the heels of a recent official letter by the Bureau announcing the U.S. project grant to the NDLEA following requests by Mr Marwa during series of meetings both in Abuja and Washington DC.

The grant will be implemented by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Nigeria.

It covers building the capacity of the agency in forensic and chemical analysis, intelligence-led investigations through diverse resources, provision of legal books and an e-library for prosecution and other legal needs.

Mr Hove commended the tremendous work done so far by the Marwa-led NDLEA.

He also expressed satisfaction with the response of the Agency to the threat of lethal illicit drugs such as Fentanyl, Captagon and Methamphetamine.

In his response, Mr Marwa expressed appreciation to the Bureau for its support to the Agency and readiness to do more.

He said such will significantly enhance the investigative and prosecutorial capabilities of NDLEA, especially with the recent amendment of the Agency’s Act, to further strengthen its capacity.