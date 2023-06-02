The speaker of the Ondo state house of assembly, Bamidele Oleyelogun has dismissed media report that he has resigned.

Mr Oleyelogun in a statement he personally signed, said he remains the speaker of the house of assembly.

According to him, his resignation is the figment of the imagination of the peddlers of such heinous act.

He said the purported resignation letter which is in circulation is the handiwork of the fifth Columnists who are bent on throwing Ondo State into anarchy, particularly the House of Assembly.

Advertisement

The statement added, “The purported resignation is no doubt the the figment of the imagination of the peddlers of such heinous act as l did not contemplate or discussed such move with any member of the Assembly or family members.

“Let me tell members of the public that the purported letter of resignation did not emanate from me as it was forged by purveyors of such letter”.

Armed security men from the Nigeria Police were drafted to the State House of Assembly Complex early this morning.

The Chairman, House Committee on Information, Hon Olugbenga Omole confirmed that armed security men have been moblised to the assembly complex.

Advertisement

A letter of resignation of the speaker flooded the social media.

The valedictory sitting of the 9th assembly is expected to hold today.

It was however gathered that security men were deployed to the assembly because of the plan to impeach the speaker.