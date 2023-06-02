The speaker of the Ondo state house of assembly, Bamidele Oleyelogun has dismissed media report that he has resigned.

Oloyelogun in a statement he personally signed, said he remains the speaker of the house of assembly.

According to him, his resignation is the figment of the imagination of the peddlers of such heinous act.

He said the purported resignation letter which is in circulation is the handiwork of the fifth Columists who are bent on throwing Ondo State into anarchy, particularly the House of Assembly.

The statement added, “”The purported resignation is no doubt the the figment of the imagination of the peddlers of such heinous act as l did not contemplate or discussed such move with any member of the Assembly or family members.

“Let me tell members of the public that the purported letter of resignation did not emanate from me as it was forged by purveyors of such letter”.