A 49 year-old man, Olanrewaju Wahab Lawal, said to be a soldier, was today arraigned by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), before a Lagos Federal High Court, over alleged trafficking of multiple banned substances.

The soldier was arraigned before Justice Akintayo Aluko court, on a six count-charge of conspiracy and unlawfully engaged in the transportation of the banned substances.

The prosecutor, Mr. Lambert Nor, Head of NDLEA’s Legal/prosecution department of the Lagos State Command, told the court that the defendant and other now at large, heve been operating a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) since September 15, till January 12, 2023, when he was arrested at Ago Palace Way, Okota, Lagos, Lagos State.

Mr. Lambert told the court that the defendant was arrested with the high volumes of the banned substances which include: Tramadol Hydrochloride 250mg weighing 223.65 Kilogrames, Tramadol Hydrochloride 225mg weighing 28.40 Kilogrames, Pregabalin weighing 169.4 Kilogrames and Codeine Based Syrup weighing 1,469 litres.

He told the court that the all the banned drugs were listed as “designated by the United Nations Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs 1961 and its Protocal and the Convention against illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances 1988”.

The prosecutor also told the court that the defendant’s alleged illegal acts, contravened Sections 14(b) and 11(b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N 30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

The defendant has however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Following his not guilty plea, the prosecutor asked for a trial date, as well asked the court for a trial date.

Responding to the prosecutor’s request, lawyer to the defendant, Bolanle Kolawole, told the court that her client’s bail application has been filed and same has been served on the prosecutor.

She also pleaded with the court to allow her client to be in NDLEA’s custody till the determination of the bail application.

Justice Aluko after taking arguments from counsel, adjourned the matter till March 17, for ruling on the bail application.

The judge also ordered that the defendant be remanded in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS) till ruling on his bail application.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor also has also moved an Exparte Application seeking to forfeit in the interim, the vehicle used by the soldier to transport the said banned substance, as well as some of his monies kept in some banks.

The prosecutor told the court that investigation revealed that the monies are proceeds of illegal acts.

Justice Aluko has equally adjourned till March 17, for ruling on the Exparte application.

USE OF DOGS, OTHER PETS AT POLLING UNITS CRIMINAL, CONDEMNABLE-NPF

The Nigeria Police Force has deemed it necessary to educate and caution Nigerians on the use of pets, especially, dogs, at the polling units on election day, as such act runs contrary to the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, as amended.

The provision of Section 126 (1) of the Electoral Act. 2022, explains clearly those actions exhibited by electorates that constitute electoral breaches and are punishable under the law, and paragraph (f) mentions possession of weapons calculated to intimidate voters and electoral officers. Dogs could be classed as offensive weapons as their owners/handlers can use them to intimidate, harass and cause assault and bodily harm to others. The Dogs Act, CAP 55 Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1958 as domesticated in various States, and other Criminal Laws in Nigeria are trite.

The conceived ideas and plans by certain individuals, electorates, and groups of people to go to the polls accompanied by pets are unacceptable, stand discouraged, and remain an act of electoral infraction as it will cause harassment and intimidation.

The Nigeria Police Force, therefore, warns those who intend to display their pets, dogs specifically, for whatever purpose, at the polling units, to desist as such constitutes a violation of the electoral Act, 2022, as amended, and other extant laws.