The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arraigned a 41- year old man, Udechukwu Ekene Theophilus, before a Lagos Federal High Court, over alleged conspiracy and trafficking in 1.279 Kilograms of Cocaine.

The alleged drug trafficker, who injected the banned substance from Brazil, was arraigned before the court presided over by Justice Akintayo Aluko, on the two counts.

The prosecutor, Augustine Nwagu, while arraigning the defendant, informed the court that he was arrested with the prohibited drug, on Jan 21, 2024, during the inward clearance of passengers on an Ethiopian Airline flight from Brazil via Addis Ababa at the “D” Arrival Hall of Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

Nwagu told the court that the alleged drug trafficker, committed the act alongside one Mr. Kingsley, who is said to be at large.

He told the court that the actions of the drug trafficker, contravened sections 11(a) and 14(b)of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The defendant, denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Upon his not guilty plea, the prosecutor urged the court to remand him in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS), till determination of the charge.

He equally asked for a trial date.

But lawyer to the all GED drug trafficker, Chief Benson Ndakara, told the court that he had filed his client’s bail application and same has been served on the prosecutor, who has equally responded by filing a counter affidavit to the bail application.

Upon taking counsel’s submissions on the bail application, Justice Aluko, after citing plethoras of legal authorites, admitted the alleged drug trafficker to bail in the sum of N20 million with one surety in like sum.

Justice Aluko also ruled that the surety could be a Civil servant not below Grade Level 14, either in the employment of Federal or Lagos State government, or a landed property owner with Certificate of Occupancy (CofO) within the court’s jurisdiction.

The judge also ordered that the surety must present to court, means of livelihood, two passports photograph, and that the alleged drug trafficker should deposit his international passport to the court’s Deputy Chief Registrar (DCR). Adding that the verification of the bail conditions must be done by the prosecutor and the court’s DCR.

Justice Aluko, while adjourning the matter to July 2, 2024, for hearing, ordered that the alleged drug trafficker be remanded in the Ikoyi custody of the NCoS, till when he is able to meet the bail terms.