The UN Security Council has passed a resolution calling for an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza, after the US refrained from vetoing the measure in a change from its previous position.

The text also demands the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

The body had been at an impasse since the war began in October, repeatedly failing to agree on a ceasefire call.

The move by the US signals growing divergence between it and its ally Israel over Israel’s offensive in Gaza.