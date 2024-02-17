Turkish President Recep Tayyip Edrogan and Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, have united their efforts in Cairo, to demand an end to Israel’s impending attack on a southern Gaza city in its war against Hamas.

Following years of hostilities and tense relations, relations between Ankara and Cairo are now improving during President Erdogan’s visit.

Turkey has historically supported the Pan-Islamist Muslim Brotherhood, which Egypt considers a terrorist organization.

The Turkish president landed in Cairo for his first visit in over a decade, following a visit to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, when he met with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Erdogan met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi at Cairo’s Ittihadiya palace, according to state-run media.

Their talks focused on bilateral relations and regional challenges, especially efforts to stop the war in Gaza, el-Sissi later said at a joint news conference.

The war in Gaza has reached a critical point, with an impeding Israeli offensive on the city of Rafah, along the Gaza Strip’s border with Egypt, where some 1.4 million people, over half the territory’s population, are crammed into tent camps and overflowing apartments and shelters.

Speaking at the news conference with el-Sissi, Erdogan urged Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to avoid a ground offensive in Rafah and accused the Israeli government of committing “massacres” in Gaza.

Egypt is concerned that a ground assault on Rafah would push hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians across the border and into Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

It has threatened to suspend the country’s decades-old peace treaty with Israel.

The war began with Hamas’ assault into Israel on 7th October, in which the militants killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted around 250.

The overall Palestinian death toll in Gaza has now surpassed 28,000 people, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza, and a quarter of the territory’s residents are starving.