A three-storey building in Kyiv has been badly damaged, Ukrainian officials say, as the city comes under renewed Russian attack.

They said two ballistic missiles were intercepted, but seven people were injured as debris fell.

Explosions were heard across the Ukrainian capital and a column of smoke was seen rising in the east.

The city’s mayor urged residents to immediately take cover as the attack came virtually without warning.

Moments before the explosions the Ukrainian air force warned in a message on Telegram that a missile was flying towards the city.

It is unusual to have such attacks without an air raid alert.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel: “Explosions in the capital. Urgently to the shelter!”

Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, posted videos online purporting to show school children running to a shelter.

The country’s air force commander said Russia fired two ballistic missiles from Crimea, which was annexed by Moscow, but both were intercepted by air defences.

Following a string of explosions, missile debris came down in the Pechersky district, not far from the centre of Kyiv, and several other areas.

The attack is the third on Kyiv by Russia in five days.

Latest reports say ten people including a teenage girl were injured. Two people were taken to hospital.

A Kyiv resident, Oksana, said she was at work when she first heard the air raid sirens followed by the sound of explosions.