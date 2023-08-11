Britain has evacuated migrants from a residential barge off the southern coast of the nation, following the discovery of Legionella bacteria in the water supply, according to media reports.

As part of a high-profile plan to reduce the expense of aiding asylum seekers, migrants began living on board the three-story Bibby Stockholm barge, which can house roughly 500 people in over 200 bedrooms, on Monday.

More were expected to arrive over the coming weeks.

According to reports, the bacteria had been found in the water supply and those on board had been removed as a precaution.

The bacteria can cause Legionnaires’ disease, a lung infection that the national health service describes as uncommon but “very serious”.

“As a precautionary step, all asylum seekers who landed on the ferry this week are being discharged while further inspections are carried out,” said the Home Office, which handles immigration matters. “There have been no reports of Legionnaires’ (disease) symptoms on board, and asylum seekers are receiving appropriate advice and support.”