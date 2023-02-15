The Chairman National Hajj Commission of Nigeria Zikirullah Kunle Hassan has assured Nigerian pilgrims that this year ‘s Hajj and Umrah will be successful.

The Commission will screen airlines for the exercise early, in order to avoid cancellation of flights and other flight related challenges.

This will commence within the first week of March 2023 .

Every year Muslims across the world go on the Hajj and Umrah Pilgrimages in order to fulfill one of the pillars of Islam .

In Nigeria the Hajj and Umrah preparations had in the past been fraught with many challenges .

Last year, issues such as cancellations of flights, resulted in many pilgrims being stranded in Abuja, Kano, Lagos ansother locations.

The Hajj Commission is hoping to forestall these shortcomings this year.

It will lead a delegation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for an exhibition on the 2023 Hajj and will build digital ecosystem that will help pilgrims have a better experience.

At this conference, the Chairman National Hajj Commission Zikriullah Kunle Hassan discloses that saying early will enable the Commission to plan and diligently screen the airlines so there will be no room for excuses.

The Saudi Arabian Authorities recently approved Nigeria’s usual allocation of ninety five thousand pilgrims this year.

The Commission is optimistic that this year’s Hajj and Umrah will be the best operations so far because of adequate preparation to ensure its success.

2023 Elections : FG Inaugurates Trasition council.

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated Presidential Transition Council to facilitate and manage the 2023 transition programme.

Inaugurating the council, the secretary to the government of the Federation, says the transition Council is in line with the Executive Order No.14 of 2023.

On the 7th of February, 2023, President Muhammadu Buhari, signed Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 on the Facilitation and Management of Presidential Transitions .

The order provides the legal framework for a seamless transition of power from one administration to another.

With less than four months in office, it is Inaugurating the presidential transition Council through the secretary to the government of the Federation.

The Council is charged with the responsibility of facilitating and managing the 2023 Presidential Transition Programme.

The Council will among other things: facilitate the hand over process by the current President to the President-elect; allow a fair and credible electoral process and handover the reins of power to the next President of Nigeria.

Members of the council include: head of civil service of the Federation, National Security Adviser, Chief of Defence Staff, Inspector-General of Police, Director General, National Intelligence Agency, Director General, State Security Services, Clerk of the National Assembly, Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and the secretary to the government of the Federation who doubles as the chairman of the council.

NOA CHARGES NIGERIANS ON FAKE NEWS

As the general election draws nearer, the Director General of National Orientation Agency, Garba Abari , has urged Nigerians irrespective of age, ethnicity, religion and tribal differences to come together to prevent disinformation on social media which may lead to violence before, during, and after elections.

This appeal was made at the National Fact Checking Course Eight capacity building session and the unveiling of 2023 fall in love with Nigeria banner in Abuja .

It’s nine days to the general elections and all hands are on deck to ensure free fair and credible elections.

But elections in Nigeria are usually plagued with violence and mistrust especially between contesting parties using ethnic, religious, and tribal sentiments .

This is usually encouraged by some politicians who will do anything to get to power.

It is why the Agency is also doing its best to sensitize Nigerians on the need to sue peace.

At this events , Director General , National Orientation Agency Garba Abari disclosed that ; some politicians have resulted to disinformation as a tool for opposition and destabilization of election process.

He replanted that; the Agency is using the National Fact Finding Course as part of its strategies to tackle the menace of disinformation in general information ecosystem.

The agency appeals to Nigerians especially elites to rise above personal ambition and embrace the noble ethics of patriotism.

In a bid to celebrate the spirits of love and patriotism the Director General Garba Abari unveils the 2023 fall in love with Nigeria.