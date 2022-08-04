Ondo NJC committee seeks quick dispensation of corruption cases

The National Judicial Council’s Corruption and Financial Crimes Cases Trial Monitoring Committee, COTRIMCO, has urged judges across Nigeria to expedite the trial of corruption-related cases.

Justice Muntar Abimbola, Chairman of Zone C of the committee, spoke in Akure, the capital of Ondo State, when he led other members to an interactive session with state judiciary leadership.

Following visits to other states, it is the turn of the Ondo State Judiciary to host members of the National Judicial Council’s Corruption and Financial Crimes Cases Trial Monitoring Committee, COTRIMCO.

The committee had the chance to assess the corruption cases being handled during an interactive session with the state’s judicial branch leadership.

Justice Munta Abimbola, the Chief Judge of Oyo State and Chairman of the team’s Sub-Committee, stated that efforts should be directed toward expediting corruption-related cases.

However, Justice Abimbola is pleased that Ondo has one of the nation’s lowest numbers of cases involving corruption in its judiciary.