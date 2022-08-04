APC unveils Lalong as Presidential Campaign DG, Keyamo as Spokesperson

The National chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Adamu Abdullahi has announced the Governor of Plateau state, Simone Lalong as the Director General of the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign and also the minister of state for labour and employment Festus Keyamo as the spokesman of the campaign.

Senator Adamu disclosed this after led the presidential candidate of the party, his running mate and the newly appointed Director General to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari in the Presidential Villa.

Advertisement

It is now common practice for the leadership of the All Progressives Congress to defer to the President on critical decisions and announcements within the party.

This time they have come to tell President Buhari about the shape and form the presidential campaign will take ahead of Next year’s general election.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The National Chairman of the Party announced that the Governor of Plateau State Simon Lalong is the Director General of the Party’s Presidential campaign saddled with the responsibility to lead the party to victory at the polls.

Advertisement

The leadership of the APC also put to rest the controversy about the same faith presidential ticket.

They say the conversation should be about issues and not sentiments and insist the combination of Asiwaju Tinubu and Kashim Shettima has sent jitters down the spine of the opposition.

Advertisement

The national Chairman also doused claims that not everyone in the APC has lined up behind the Tinubu/Shettima presidential ticket, He says the APC remains the most favoured to get majority votes at the polls.

With just about six months until the general election, the APC and its presidential campaign team must work hard to show Nigerians what the Tinubu/Shettima ticket brings to the table in terms of ending insecurity, improving the country’s economic fortunes and the general well being of citizens.