The Kaduna State government has on Monday imposed a 24-hour curfew on Sabon Garin, Nasarawa-Tirkaniya area of Chikun Local council.

This is following a breakdown of law and order which allegedly led to the killing of two citizens in an incident of gang violence.

The announcement was made by Samuel Aruwan the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs.

According to him, the curfew takes effect immediately

Advertisement

He has directed Security agencies to enforce the curfew within the said location to restore order as investigations proceed.