Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN today Monday, April 3, 2023 proceeds on a 15 – working day vacation as first instalment of his 2023 Annual Leave.

In a letter transmitted to the State House of Assembly and addressed to the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun, Governor Akeredolu said the leave will commence from Monday, 3rd to Tuesday, 25th April, 2023, both days inclusive.

While Governor Akeredolu is away on vacation, the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa will perform the functions of the office of the Governor.

The Governor will resume for duties on Wednesday, 26th April, 2023.

Advertisement

This was contained in a statement, Richard Olatunde Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.