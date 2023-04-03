The Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights are standing in defence of the military following accusations from Zamfara Governor Bello Mattawale that soldiers were used to suppress voters during the governorship election in the state.

The civil Society Organisation say the Zamfara State Governor is displaying undemocratic tendencies for his inability to accept defeat and seek redress in court and how he has continued to make statements considered to be provocative and inciting.

The group insists that the military played a stabilising role during the elections across the country to the extent that it was repeatedly commended by political players across party lines all over the country.

ELECTED LEADERS MUST WAIT FOR THEIR TIME

The war of words developing between Kano State Governor, Abdullah Umar Ganduje and Governor Elect, Abba Kabir Yussuf, has been described as needless with the Governor Elect advised to wait for his time before starting to act as a governor.

This was the view expressed by the panel on Journalists Hangout on Sunday while reacting to the directive he issued to banking and Financial Institutions to always keep him informed of any activity of the current government in the State.

Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, who led the discussion said it is unhealthy that actors are jumping into the scene before their time urging them to be cautious and wait for their time before acting as the constitution protects the tenure of office holders.

He said what the Rivers State Governor is doing should be encouraged for office holders to continue to work for the improvement of the lives of the people till his last day in office.

According to him some Financial Institutions and Banks end up obeying these unlawful and Counter Productive Orders leading to unnecessary delay in government business.

He urged those who are newly elected to try as much as they can to refrain from creating confusion and chaos in Government Business through such orders.