President Buhari names Dauda Biu acting FRSC Corps Marshal

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr. Dauda Biu to serve as acting Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) following the retirement of Mr Boboye Oyeyemi.

This was stated in a statement released on Monday in Abuja by Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO).

Oyeyemi stated that Biu’s appointment took effect on July 24 and wished him a successful tenure.

The Chairman of the FRSC Board, Malam Bukhari Bello, congratulated Biu on his appointment and urged him to maintain momentum while also ensuring that he justified his appointment.

Bello stated that the former Corps Marshal established a solid foundation for the corps and urged Biu to carry on where he left off.

The new acting corp marshal expressed his gratitude to the FRSC’s leadership and the presidency for the appointment and promised to justify it.

Biu served as the Deputy Corps Marshal, Finance and Accounts, at the FRSC headquarters prior to his appointment.

He joined the Corp in 1988 and has had a fruitful career working across several formations.

Biu holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Ahmadu Bello University and served as Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Finance and Accounts in 2014 before being promoted to DCM in 2016.

President Buhari had earlier approved the appointment of four new Deputy Corps Marshals who had proceeded on terminal leave.

They are Olakunle Motojo, ACM Technical Services, Abayomi Olukoju, Principal Staff Officer to the Corps Marshal, Alhassan Hussaini, ACM Administration, and Ayodele Kumapayi, Benin Zonal Commanding Officer.