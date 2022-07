Unknown gunmen have attacked Okuta Elerinla Police division in Akure, the Ondo State Capital in the middle of the night on Monday.The reason for the attack is yet to be ascertained as at the time if filing in this report.

A police officer was shot dead during heavy shooting.

Advertisement

The police authorities have confirmed the incident.

Spokesperson of the command, Funmilayo Odunlami confirmed the incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said investigation has commenced into the attack.