Breaking: Terrorists release three more train victims

Additional three passengers of the Kaduna-bound train that was attacked in March have regained freedom.

More than passengers of the ill-fated train were abducted by the terrorists about four months ago in Kaduna..

The released victims, who consist of two males and a female, secured their freedom around 11 am on Monday.

They were freed 24 hours after terrorists released a disturbing video where the victims were seen being flogged.

TVC News gathered that the released passengers, a female and two males, have reunited with their family members.