The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in the South East has commended the independent National Electoral Commission and security operatives for a peaceful and credible Conduct of last Saturday’s off-cycle Governorship Election in Imo State.

Speaking at a press conference in Owerri the Imo State capital, the Chairman advised those Political parties who contested the Election not to go to court but accept the verdict of the people of Imo State in good fate.

The off-cycle Governorship Election in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi States have come and gone but with reactions from the winners and losers.

This APC South East Chairman is pleased with the independent National Electoral Commission and security Agencies for ensuring the Governorship Election in Imo State turned out to be a huge success.

Naysayers who thought Imo State will turn to a theatre of war were disappointed.

For the coalition of INEC accredited domestic Election observer groups, the November 11 Governorship Election in Imo State will be adjudged as the most Peaceful and safe poll in recent times.

As the winner of the election has been declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, expectations are high for the elected Governor to keep to his part of the social contract.