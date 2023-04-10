Nigerians should not despair as Christ’s resurrection power represents hope for Nigerians.



This is the assertion of the Founder, of Household of God Church International Ministries, Pastor Chris Okotie

The clergyman stated this during his Easter Sunday service in Lagos.

Members arriving early for the program

It’s a church service to mark Christ resurrection.

In the church auditorium, the atmosphere is electrifying with songs, dancing and praises from the band stand.

As the preacher took to the podium, the celebration mood became even more intense as he took over the praise and worship.

Christians believe that resurrection symbolizes His victory over death and that gives them new hope of glory.

That’s the preacher would start his teachings for the day

It’s was also an opportunity to speak life into the country and that he did.

For some, the spiritual preparations began with Great lent, which was a 40-day period of self examination and fasting.

EASTER MESSAGE: KUKAH ADMONISH INCOMING PRESIDENT ON ENDING INSECURITY

Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese Mathew Hassan Kukah has advised president-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to priorities ending banditry, terrorism and other forms of violent crimes ahead of provision of infrastructure and other dividends of democracy.

The Bishop stated this while reading his Easter message at the Holy Family Catholic Cathedral Sokoto where he also advised Mr. Tinubu to engage in a robust healing process that ensure the unity and progress of Nigeria, which at the moment is divided along ethnic and religious lines

Bishop Kukah who also commended the role Nigerian youth played during the last election also advised them to restrategise and never give up in their goal of taking back the country and setting same on the path of glory

On the judiciary, the clergy admonished them to live above board and ensure they do the right as the country will be witnessing a number of electoral disputes at the various election petition tribunal.