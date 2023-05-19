Reactions have continued to trail the case between the Nigeria police and popular Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti.This time it’s the Former Presidential candidate, Rev Chris Okotie who has urged the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba to show mercy on Afrobeat star, Seun Kuti.

In a press statement signed by his media adviser, Ladi Ayodeji, Rev Okotie urged the Inspector-General of Police to demonstrate a paternal clemency towards Seun Kuti in his transgression against an authorised institution.

Agreeing that anti-establishment is not acceptable under any guise buy however, a humane superintendence is a mark of a great leadership.

Okotie said the Nigerian youth has been under what he described as tremendous pressure to establish a new Nigerian social order and Seun’s abrasive conduct is a tangent from that trajectory.

He pleaded with the police authority to exculpate Seun of all charges.

Okotie’s message came in the wake of the court’s extension of Seun’s detention by four days.