The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has denied the treason allegation levelled against him by the federal government since he filed a petition to challenge the outcome of the February 25th Presidential election.

He has also said there is pressure on him to leave the country.

He described the allegation of treason levelled against him and his vice presidential candidate, Yussuf Datti Baba-Ahmed by the federal government as malicious, fictitious and an apparent campaign of calumny against them.

Advertisement

In his reaction, veteran journalist, Babajide kolade-Otitoju speaking on Saturday’s edition of Issues with Jide said maybe some of his family members are scared for his life.

He said “Peter Obi did not win the election, he came third. I see no reason why anyone will want to push him into exile.

Before taking up a fight in the manner Peter Obi is fighting, he would have weighed the implications.

BKO said Peter Obi had said that some of the actions of the ruling party is such that they are trying their best to blackmail him, tarnish his image, look into his finances and so on.

BKO stated that in his opinion, he would advise Peter Obi to resist the pressure to leave Nigeria as there is no reason to do so.

Advertisement

Speaking further, BKO said majority of Labour Party supporters still believe in Peter Obi, deputy and the party chairman.

“Any chairman who can lead a moribund party to victory in eleven Nigerian states, including the FCT, should not be harassed in the manner we are seeing.”

BKO continued by saying that he has not observed any acts of treason on the part of the Labour Party presidential candidate.