Spokesperson of the Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Ndi Kato says the party has so far run a very decentralized campaign where it’s a come one, come all situation and anybody from anywhere can participate.

Speaking on Monday’s edition of ThisMorning with Yori Folarin, the spokesperson stated that the app which was launched is just really trying to bring everybody together on one platform to organise better towards the elections.

Advertisement

With less than three weeks left for the election to happen, Ndi Kato said it became imperative to create a platform where everybody can come together and organise towards the elections which what the town hall app is about.

Contrary to what a lot of people believe that Labour party supporters are online, Ndi Kato refuted this by saying the party supporters are not only online but both, online and offline, and it is that offline support that is bleeding into the online space.

Advertisement

“That online support is something that people are really looking for, other political parties are looking for on a large scale that labour Party has, and they do not have it.

“To say that only online support is what Labour party has will be false, because at the end of the day, people that you see online are actual human beings, actual Nigerians and they also belong in the grassroots”.

She added that the support from online actually trickles the conversation, The conversation online influences the conversation on grassroots level which is very important to note.

Advertisement

“A lot of people from the grassroot are aware of the issues because it is the same issues that affects them. Online support does not mean that we do not have offline support. In fact, online support is directly representative of offline support and Labor Party has the most of both.

Speaking further, Ndi Kato said Peter Obi has name recorgnition and this was evident when he took the party’s campiagn to the North.

” People are passionate about this man and it’s something that we need to note”.

Advertisement

In terms of what the Labour party’s presidential flagbearer has done, she noted that for Peter Obi to have done two terms as governor of Anambra state means he understood and ran the system well.

” We can’t really say that somebody who has been a governor, two time governor of a state, is not politically experienced.

“Peter Obi has been a two time governor and when he was governor under a different political party, he still served in former President oodluck Jonathan’s administration, in his economic council team, which speaks to how experienced and valuable his skills and knowledge is.

Advertisement

She added that Peter Obi’s skills transcends beyonf career politics, “This is an attitude businessman, who has sat on the board of many important companies, including banks, superstores and others and we should not throw that away.

“Nigeria needs a well rounded individual to be president of which Peter Obi is one.