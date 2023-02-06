Professor Uche Uwaleke, a Capital Market expert and President of the Capital Markets Academics of Nigeria has advised the Central Bank of Nigeria to do more to ensure the proper and efficient distribution of the new Naira notes.

Professor Uwalaeke gave this advise while featuring on the Business Nigeria Programme on TVC News on Monday afternoon with Tolulope Ogunjobi.

Professor Uwaleke said the implementation of the Cashless Policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria has led much bitterness and created unhealthy situations across the Country with Fuel Queues now joined by queues across banking halls and Automated Teller Machines Points and POS Machines.

Advertisement

He added that the Central Bank of Nigeria has to do more in terms of Logistics of the distribution of the new notes across the Country and prevent hoarding.

He disclosed that having assured Nigerians that it has printed enough notes to go round the Country, the Central Bank Should also involve the Security Agencies to ensure that those hoarding the new notes are brought to book.

Professor Uwaleke added that the Central Bank of Nigeria needs to take charge and be on top of the situation and ensure that new notes get to all Nigerians.

Advertisement

He expressed his belief that once this is done effectively across the Country, the pressure will gradually ease over the next few days and will ease the tension in the Country.

He also commended the decision to allow the withdrawal of money over the counter by the Central Bank of Nigeria which is currently pegged at twenty Thousand Naira a limit he said is rather too low.

He urged the bank to raise the withdrawal limit from the current twenty Thousand Naira.

Advertisement

He called on Political leaders across the Country to stop making inflammatory statements about the Cashless Policy describing them as unhelpful.

He said their support is critical to the success of the Policy while all Statements against it makes it more complicated to be implemented.

He also condemned the decision by 3 Northern States to drag the Federal Government to court over the Cashless Policy adding that it makes it a little bit more challenging to use the Policy as silver bullet to address some issues.

Advertisement

He said the Cashless Policy despite the teething problems associated with it has a lot of merits and should be sustained.

He described the huge amount of money outside of the formal Sector that are not productive and lying idle will be brought back into the Financial System through the policy making it easier for the Central Bank to implement Monetary Policies.

Going Further, Professor Uwaleke said the Policy will also help in aiding the move towards Financial inclusion in Nigeria.

Advertisement

He said since the Policy was announced, the nation’s Economy has witnessed a surge in Electronic payments with many Businesses also attesting to how easy it has been for them to operate with the increased level of E-payment options that have been adopted by Nigerians.

According to him all the Central Bank of Nigeria needs to do is to fine tune the Policy and ensure the efficient circulation of the new notes to all parts of the Country.

Advertisement