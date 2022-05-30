Clerics advocate election of capable, experienced leaders in 2023

Clerics have advised Nigerians to consider capability and experience in electing leaders as the 2023 general elections approaches.

The advise was given by a cross section of clerics in Sokoto State.

They said this was necessary for the nation to have credible, pious and committed leaders.

A renowned cleric in Sokoto sheikh Muhammad Talata-Mafara, said ”a good leader is a person with peoples’ interests at heart, piety and submits himself to improving their living standard.”

Talata-Mafara, cautioned Nigerians against money politics and selfishness emphasis the news to consider capability and achievements in supporting any presidential aspirant and other people seeking elective positions.

On his part, Sheikh Bilal Jabir-Elkanawy, called on Nigerians to ensure transparency and fairness at the electioneering, while delegates should vote for the most credible candidates at the primaries.

Jabir-Elkanawiy said, ”selling votes against their conscience to the highest bidders or moneybags is dangerous and it is against Islam.

The clerics described Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo ”as a leader whose excellence in academics covers most disciplines and relevant to modern development, to tackle the challenges of the nation.”

According to him, people have not witnessed any quarrels or serious misunderstanding with his principal and he is attested to be loyal.

Another scholar, Malam Abdulmalik Bello-Gado, described Osinbajo as a loyal and dedicated Vice-President, with qualifications Nigerians needed in view of his experience.

Bello-Gado, a Deputy Imam of Gagi community, urged Nigerians to vote with their conscience and steer clear from money politics.

Also speaking, Professor Sani Sagir of Physics Department in Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto, described leadership as a ”responsibility that required able person who is healthy, physically fit, intelligent and experience.”

Sagir, who is also the Chief Imam of Maikilishi Jumaat Mosque, in Sokoto and also the National Vice President 1, Jama’atu Izalatul Bid’a wa Iqamatul Sunna stressed the need for matured mind in place of leadership.

He said ”Nigeria needs a very good leader with experience, good political will, someone that means well for the country, not someone that will steal public funds.

” A person that will do the right thing, not minding what people will say, as far as it is right and acceptable decision, because as a leader you need to be courageous in doing the right thing always.

Mr. Sagir explained that the vice-president had been proactive though he is not young in recognition of his age as well.

According to him, vice-president to complement President efforts is desirable in leadership to have good and viable subordinates.

He said the President needed ministers and advisers that are proactive and help him like vice-president to achieve more.