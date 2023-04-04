Nigerians from various ethnic groups, under the aegis of “The Natives”, held a peaceful walk to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), passing a message to the United States of America, United Kingdom and other Nations of the world that bona-fide citizens will not promote insurrection in Nigeria.

The group said it’s twenty-million members across the country will resist any form of intimidation or threat against democracy in Nigeria and the supporters of the President-elect, Bola Ahemd Tinubu.

The conduct of the 2023 general elections, has brought up divergent views but many political observers believe the call by some protesters for the sack and of the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu is unnecessary.

This group is at the INEC headquarters to thank the Commission for standing firm against intimidation, propaganda and all forms of blackmail by the people they describe as “bad losers.”

They insist that Nigerians went out on the 25th of February to vote for a candidate, and who eventually won is the choice of the majority.

Addressing newsmen in the presence of INEC officials, convener of the The Natives Smart Edwards, cautions politicians to stop inciting Nigerians against themselves and the democratic process.

Responding while receiving a prepared letter addressed to the INEC chairman, the Commission’s Director of Security, Lebari Nduh, assured that INEC will continue to do it’s constitutional roles without bias or favour.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION CREDIBLE, FREE AND FAIR – APC UNITED STATES

The February 25 presidential poll in Nigeria was credible, All Progressives Congress (APC), United States chapter, said yesterday.

The U.S. chapter also maintained that President-elect Bola Tinubu won the transparent election.

It urged foreign leaders to ignore the antics of unscrupulous agitators trying in vain to discredit the poll.

According to the branch, the call for the truncation of democracy and setting up of an interim government was in bad faith.

The chapter, in a letter by its chairman, Prof. Tai Balofin, to United States President Joe Biden and Congress Speaker Kelvin McCarthy, said a petition faulting the election, submitted to the United States Congress was false.

The letter dated April 3, 2023 was titled: “Nigeria 2023 presidential election free and fair.”

Noting that the poll conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was democratic, free and fair, despite efforts to discredit it, Balofin said the president and the speaker, who he described as leaders of a country that upholds democratic values, should disregard the petition.

He said since Nigerians have made their choice, it is imperative to respect the democratic process and the decisions made by the electoral body.

Taking exception to the frivolous petition, Balofin said:” It is not the place of any individual or group to call for the truncation of democracy or the establishment of an interim government. Such actions are not only unconstitutional, but also undermine the peace and stability of Nigeria.”

Balofin chided the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, for making incendiary comments and unfounded claims about the election results.

He lamented that they have been calling for actions that are contrary to laid-down processes for addressing disputes and grievances, adding that their activities constituted a subversion of the constitution.

Balofin stressed: “Their actions and utterances are not only seditious, but also pose a threat to the peace and stability of Nigeria. As such, we urge you to condemn such actions and make it clear that the United States government stands firmly in support of the democratic process in Nigeria.”

The party chairman recalled that the chapter sent representatives to observe the election, insisting that “the election was free and fair; Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu won the election with the majority vote and was returned elected.”

He said APC-USA would available to present more evidence to the White House on the conduct of the poll. Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Balofin delved into the electoral history of Nigeria, emerging with concrete proofs of its tedious journey to democratic restoration.

He said the sovereignty of Nigeria since independence has been working together as a nation in a race for prosperity.

However, he recalled that Nigerian government had faced many challenges threatening the relationship between tribes colored by religion and politics.

Balofin said:”A wealthy country with numerous resources has suffered from administrative lacuna tactically orchestrated by unfriendly friends’ nations, which has played a role in the truncation of democracy and plunged the nation into military rulership with coups and counter-coups that ultimately resulted in a long-haul civil war.

”The nation’s healing had been a dragged acceptance that refused to connect with the realities of today’s age of digitalization. “Referencing democratic restoration, we, as a nation, had wobbled and roughened to managing what we have from 1979 to 1984. We witnessed another trial of democracy that ended up in the return of the military.”

Balofin said the military was so engrossed in the correctional degeneration of the country’s commonwealth in colours with their civilian apologies in the form of contractors as Nigerians ”suffered and smiled.”

He added:” Until another trial of transmilitocracy was born in 1990, with a two-party system dressed for a good Christmas outing in structure and appearances.

“Elections were conducted from the House of Assembly to governorship, National Assembly, with the originator holding on as the president chameleon from green khaki to Agbada in all forms.

”While Nigerians were yearning for a better day and patiently waiting to fully civilianize the process by participating and casting their vote in a free and fair election of 1993, the nation was disappointed with the annulment of the election.

”This was after that a rhetoric of settlement between generals in the military till the presidential election winner, in the person of Chief MKO Abiola, became castigated and paid the maximum price for Nigerians. From 1993 to 1999, it was a dagger-drawn period for Nigerians battling for the heart and soul of democracy.”

Balofin recalled that the coming together of activists against the military culmunated in the attainment of self rule in 1999.

He emphasised that the great men and women who laid down their lives and resources to make it a reality saw Tinubu as an unrepentant front-runner in the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), days who fought to make democracy a reality.

Balofin said: “He showed skills and resource utilization and development, self-reliance, and the ability to run an economy with creativity, as governor of Lagos State, making Lagos an economy of great fortune in Africa that is likened to a nation.

“He became a reference point and a grandmaster of strategic transformation that Nation Leaders always run to for ideas and turnarounds, a Master of Political draft and cheese with gaming mastery of political successes.

“Never in a hurry, but highly calculative. Human resource extraordinaire, detribalized, uphold the tenets of lawfulness and tolerance, sagacious with valued principle.”